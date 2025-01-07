Palestinian factions call for escalation of resistance in West Bank in response to continued violence in Gaza

(MENAFN) Palestinian factions have called for an escalation of resistance in the West Bank in response to the continued violence in Gaza, which has been ongoing for more than 15 months, and the Zionist plans for annexation in the West Bank. These calls came after a shooting operation in the northern West Bank on Monday, in which three Israeli settlers were killed and nine others were injured. In retaliation, the Israeli forces closed and raided cities and towns in the northern West Bank.



Additionally, dozens of Palestinians have been killed since the early hours of Monday due to Israeli on various areas in Gaza. Palestinian health authorities reported that three massacres were committed in Gaza, resulting in 48 martyrs and 75 injuries. Medical sources confirmed that 40 Palestinians were injured when an Israeli bombing targeted a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp area. Other reports stated the death of a woman and several children due to Israeli shelling in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza. Hamas described the shooting as a "heroic response" to Israel's ongoing aggression in Gaza, its displacement policies in the West Bank, and attacks by Israeli settlers on the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The group emphasized that this operation was a message to the Israeli government that Palestinians across all occupied territories will continue to resist until full liberation.



The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) supported this call, stating that the resistance in the West Bank is prepared to carry out sudden strikes against Israeli forces and settlers. They emphasized that all of the West Bank remains a stronghold for resistance, rejecting attempts by the Israeli occupation to weaken Palestinian will through violence, assassination campaigns, and military restrictions. Resistance groups called for further escalation in the West Bank to disrupt Israeli security and thwart its annexation efforts.

MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109062404