India Achieves Record 214 GW Green Energy Capacity, Sets Pace For 2030 Goals

India closed out 2024 with a significant milestone in its journey, reaching 214 GW of installed green energy capacity, according to the of New and Renewable Energy.

This achievement positions the nation firmly on course to meet its ambitious target of 500 GW energy capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

The country demonstrated remarkable progress between April and November 2024, adding nearly 15 GW of renewable energy capacity – almost double the 7.57 GW added during the same period in the previous year.



Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, highlighted this achievement, stating, "As we step into 2025, India stands tall as a global lighthouse of sustainable development.”

He added,“Our achievements aren't merely about meeting targets; they're about reimagining what's possible in the worldwide energy transition."

After crossing the 200 GW milestone in September 2024, the total installed non-fossil fuel capacity grew to 214 GW by November, marking a significant 14 percent increase from 187.05 GW in the previous year.



Solar energy capacity reached 94.17 GW, while wind energy capacity stood at 47.96 GW. The combined installed and pipeline solar projects totaled 261.15 GW as of November 2024, indicating strong potential for future expansion in the solar sector.

The 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' (PMSGMBY) has shown exceptional progress since its launch, achieving 7 lakh installations within just 10 months – averaging 70,000 installations monthly, a tenfold increase from pre-launch figures.



States including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh have demonstrated particularly strong performance in implementing the scheme.



The program, launched with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, aims to install rooftop solar in one crore households, offering up to 300 units of free electricity monthly and subsidies ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 78,000 per household.

Under the PM KUSUM scheme, significant strides have been made with over 2.95 lakh standalone off-grid solar water pumps installed and 10,000 MW of decentralized solar plants established on farmland.



The scheme has facilitated the solarization of 35 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps, contributing to the installation of approximately 11.34 GW of solar energy capacity between January and November 2024.

In the wind energy sector, India's cumulative capacity reached 47.96 GW by November 2024, with total installed and pipeline projects amounting to 74.44 GW. Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have emerged as leading states in wind capacity addition during FY 2023-24.



The government continues to advance its green energy agenda through the National Green Hydrogen Mission, supported by an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, aiming to establish India as a global hub for green hydrogen production and export.

