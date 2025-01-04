Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Sparks Concerns Amid Rapid Spread In China

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) China is witnessing the rapid spread of a virus reminiscent of COVID-19, identified as Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). According to state media, the virus predominantly affects children aged 14 and under, though its exact severity remains unclear.

HMPV was first discovered in 2000, and its impact has remained relatively stable over the years. In the U.S., the virus annually hospitalizes around 20,000 children under five. Experts recommend adopting prevention measures to mitigate the risk.

Symptoms reported in HMPV patients resemble those of the common cold, including fever, cough, and nasal congestion. The virus has become one of the four leading respiratory infections currently overwhelming hospitals in China.

Professor Andrew Easton, a virologist at the University of Warwick, highlighted HMPV's long-standing recognition as a global health concern. "Since its discovery at the start of this century, HMPV has been a significant issue for at-risk populations. Over nearly 25 years, the risk associated with it hasn't significantly changed," he said in an email to Live Science.

HMPV belongs to the same virus family as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a seasonal virus causing colds and lung infections. Despite ongoing research, no vaccine or specific treatment for HMPV is available. Medical intervention focuses on alleviating symptoms and stabilizing patients.

In China, authorities have issued public advisories emphasizing hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals. The use of masks in crowded areas, staying home when unwell, and maintaining a nutritious diet are also encouraged.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase in flu-like illnesses during the last week of 2024. Influenza remains the dominant contributor, accounting for 30.2% of positive tests, with a week-over-week rise of 6.2%. However, HMPV's prevalence among flu-like diseases is notably higher, prompting heightened vigilance.

With respiratory diseases on the rise, experts emphasize the importance of understanding these viruses and adopting preventive measures to mitigate the risk.