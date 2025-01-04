(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has expressed strong criticism of Ukraine's approach to the ongoing conflict with Russia, accusing the Ukrainian of leading the country toward disaster by prioritizing Western interests. In a post on Friday, Fico questioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's refusal to agree to a ceasefire, warning that Ukraine's persistence in the war could result in significant territorial losses and foreign military presence.

Fico, who has been openly critical of Zelensky in the past, reiterated that he would never support a war that pits Slavs against each other for geopolitical reasons. He condemned the West's political motivations behind supporting Ukraine, emphasizing that they are pursuing their own interests at Ukraine's expense. Fico also took issue with Zelensky’s decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Slovakia, a move he argued would harm the EU economy. He suggested that Slovakia might retaliate by cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine.

The Slovak leader reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for a ceasefire and peace talks, offering Slovakia as a potential host for negotiations. Fico revealed that he had proposed this idea to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent visit to Moscow, with Putin reportedly open to the suggestion.



