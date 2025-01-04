Slovak Operator Set To Continue Electricity Export To Ukraine Despite Fico's Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak power grid operator SEPS assured that, despite the threats voiced by Prime Roberto Fico, electricity exports to Ukraine will not be interrupted.

This was reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

In a comment to the Czech news agency CTK on Friday, January 3, the Slovak state-run power grid operator SEPS said electricity supplies to Ukraine will not be stopped, and that SEPS will adhere to the contracts concluded with its Ukrainian counterpart, Ukrenergo.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the government would discuss measures in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit. According to the official, options for stopping electricity supplies to Ukraine and reducing assistance to displaced Ukrainians who found refuge in Slovakia are being considered.

On December 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine is committed to transit gas to European countries if it is not of Russian origin.