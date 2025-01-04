S-African gets stuck abroad due to bank debt to go back home

(MENAFN) Bongile Ntombela, a South African woman who was stranded in Dubai due to a travel ban imposed over unpaid debts, has expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received to settle her loan. Ntombela, who had been living in the UAE for six years, found herself unable to pay off a debt of approximately R120,000 after losing her job earlier this year. This led to a travel ban that prevented her from returning home to South Africa.

In a heartfelt TikTok video, Ntombela explained her predicament, asking for help to pay off her debt. Her plea went viral, and people from all walks of life contributed financially, enabling her to meet her goal. Ntombela will be returning to South Africa next week, eagerly anticipating a reunion with her family and children.

Despite her efforts to negotiate a payment plan with the bank in Dubai, the financial institution refused her request, which left her feeling desperate and fearful of never seeing her children again. She reached out to immigration authorities for assistance, but received little support. Eventually, she turned to social media in hopes of raising enough money to settle the debt.

Ntombela acknowledged that her situation had been challenging, especially since she had been unemployed since January. She shared how difficult it was to ask for help, as she had always been independent and had never relied on others before. She also expressed regret over her financial missteps, explaining that she chose to stay in Dubai and resolve her debt rather than flee the country, a common choice for others in similar situations.

Now, with the loan paid off, Ntombela has signed a contract with a South African company and is looking forward to starting a new chapter in her home country. She described the support she received from fellow South Africans as deeply moving, highlighting the compassion and kindness that people showed her in her time of need.



