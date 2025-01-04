When Salman Khan Told Hrithik Roshan That He Would Become A Phenomenon

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in 'Fighter', had once spoken up on how superstar Salman Khan helped him during the making of his debut movie 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'.

A throwback of Hrithik from 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' has gone on social media. In the video, Hrithik opened up about how Salman Khan played a pivotal role in his early career.

Talking about the challenges he faced as an inexperienced actor, Hrithik said, "Things got decided that I was going to be in Dad's next film. I, there was no time, and I was skinny as hell. I was half of this so you can imagine”.

With little time to prepare, Hrithik reached out to Salman Khan, whom he believed to be the best in the business. He said, "I called him up just out of the blue. I had to remind him who I was... he just took me in”.

The actor shared that Salman not only helped him with his training but also motivated him during tough times.

He further mentioned,“Along with training me, the moral support that he gave me was incredible. He was one of the few people who really believed that I would be a phenomenon”.

Hrithik also discarded rumors about competition or insecurity, in the video, as he said, "When he's around me, you know, he's always pushing me. He's like a brother”.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in 'War 2' in which he will share the screen with Telugu superstar NTR Jr.

Salman Khan, on his part, will be next seen in 'Sikandar' along with Rashmika Mandanna. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss, is set to release on Eid 2025.