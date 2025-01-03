Russian Education Ministry distances itself from controversial textbook that suggested sexual assault

(MENAFN) The Russian Education has distanced itself from a controversial textbook that suggested sexual assault often occurs due to women sending the wrong “signals” or dressing “provocatively.” The ministry issued a statement on Friday clarifying that the textbook is not part of the official list of approved educational materials and cannot be used in schools. This response came after backlash over the used in the 'Fundamentals of Life Safety' course, which is taught to 13- and 14-year-old students. The course, known in Russia as OBZh, educates students on how to respond to dangerous situations.

Earlier this week, Ekaterina Mizulina, head of the Safe Internet League, shared screenshots of the chapter that advised women on how to avoid sexual assault and harassment. The textbook claimed that women’s appearance could lead to assault, suggesting that they might signal they are “ripe for the taking” or “compliant.” Women were advised to avoid wearing "overly extravagant" clothes, short skirts, and bright makeup in social settings, as these could provoke men.

The content sparked outrage, with Ksenia Goryacheva, deputy chair of the parliamentary education committee, calling the ideas presented in the book “completely absurd.” She emphasized that no woman should ever be blamed for assault, stating that such incidents are always the responsibility of the aggressor. In response to the controversy, the Education Ministry announced that starting in 2024, the OBZh course will be replaced with a new subject called ‘The Fundamentals of Safety and the Defense of the Fatherland,’ accompanied by a new textbook.



