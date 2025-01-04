(MENAFN) Russia's survival hinges on its sovereignty, and every effort must be made to safeguard it, according to Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, Russia's lower parliament chamber. In an interview with Russia 24, Volodin emphasized that for Russia, is not just important—it is essential for the nation's existence. "Losing sovereignty equals losing the nation," he stated.

Volodin criticized the European Union and many European countries for losing their sovereignty, often following the decisions of the US, which he described as increasingly unfriendly to European nations. He cited the economic decline in some EU countries, marked by business closures and job losses, and the growing presence of NATO bases on European soil.

For Russia, Volodin argued, maintaining sovereignty is crucial, as it directly impacts the country’s ability to secure its future, ensure national security, improve citizens' quality of life, and develop its economy and technological capabilities. He noted that the Russian government's focus on sovereignty has been underscored by President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric, with sovereignty being named the "state word of the year" by Russia's Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA). Putin, in his recent end-of-year press conference, reinforced that Russia has strengthened its sovereignty and will continue to make decisions based on its own national interests.



