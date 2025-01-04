Russian female gets killed in supposed terrorist assault in Israel

(MENAFN) An elderly Russian woman, identified as 83-year-old Ludmila Lipovskaya, was fatally stabbed outside her nursing home in Herzliya, Israel, on Friday in what authorities have described as a attack. Lipovskaya, a Holocaust survivor, suffered multiple chest wounds and was rushed to a hospital in Tel Aviv in critical condition, where she later died.

The suspect, a Palestinian man in his late 20s, was named by local as Ibrahim Shalhoub from the West Bank city of Tulkarem. Shalhoub, who had previously been an informant for Israel's Shin Bet security service, had been exiled to Israel after being exposed. He had a history of legal troubles and had served time in prison until June of this year. After attacking Lipovskaya, he was apprehended by security forces at the scene, with footage capturing the violent encounter.

Lipovskaya had been waiting for her daughter to take her to a medical appointment when she was attacked. The nursing home where she lived is known for serving the Russian-speaking community in Herzliya.



MENAFN04012025000045015687ID1109054297