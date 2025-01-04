(MENAFN) The Russian of Defense announced on Saturday that a Ukrainian Baba Yaga-type bomber drone was detected and destroyed in the Kherson Region. A released by the ministry purportedly shows the moment the drone was taken down.

According to Moscow, the drone was spotted during a reconnaissance operation by a Russian UAV in the Kakhovka area. The Ukrainian drone, which used Starlink satellite communications, was not vulnerable to Russian electronic warfare systems. The Russian military stated that the UAV operator decided to target the enemy drone, guiding their aircraft into a trajectory that allowed it to ram the Baba Yaga drone. The Ukrainian drone was subsequently destroyed without causing any damage to Russian personnel.

The Baba Yaga drones, named after a mythical Slavic witch, are heavy industrial drones adapted for combat by Ukraine. These hexacopters are large, noisy, and fly at low altitudes, making them vulnerable to interception despite their heavy payloads and advanced navigation systems.

In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems also downed three U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles and 104 Ukrainian drones, including 57 outside the combat zone, the Ministry of Defense reported.



