(MENAFN) President Vladimir signed a law on Saturday that significantly toughens penalties for those involved in armed rebellions, allowing Russian courts to sentence organizers to life imprisonment. Previously, the law stipulated sentences ranging from 12 to 20 years. The newly introduced amendments distinguish between those who participate in rebellions and those who mastermind such attempts to overthrow the government. If these plots result in death or other severe consequences, harsher punishments, including life sentences, will be applied.

The new law also offers potential leniency for conspirators who alert authorities about an impending rebellion or take action to minimize harm to Russia’s interests, sparing them from legal consequences. Additionally, it removes eligibility for early release for those convicted of armed rebellion or terrorism. A new criminal code article has been added for foreign nationals and stateless persons who support enemy activities and undermine national security, and changes have been made to the section of the law related to state treason, specifically regarding defection.

The amendments were passed by the Russian parliament earlier this month and signed into law by Putin as part of his review of legislative changes ahead of the New Year. In total, Putin signed 84 pieces of legislation over the past week, bringing the total number of new laws signed this year to 563.

The law comes after the June 2023 mutiny by Wagner Group founder Evgeny Prigozhin, who led a failed attempt to overthrow the Russian government. After a ceasefire deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash two months later. The Wagner group had played a significant role in the conflict in Ukraine, including capturing the key Donbass city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).



