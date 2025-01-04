Contractor's Suicide: Job Of Govt To Hold Fair Probe, Says Kharge As K'taka BJP Holds Statewide Protests

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 4 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP began a statewide protest on Saturday demanding the resignation of for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge as his aide has been named as an abettor in the note of a contractor, Sachin Panchal. In turn, the minister slammed the BJP saying it is the responsibility of the to conduct a transparent investigation and provide justice to that family.

The BJP is also vehemently demanding the handing over of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The BJP is all set to lay siege to the residence of Minister Priyank Kharge in his native Kalaburagi city.

Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka, is leading the party workers who plan to take a protest rally from Jagath Circle to the residence of Minister Kharge.

The Congress party workers in response to the protest, are gathered in front of the residence of Minister Kharge.

The Congress workers have stated that they have kept tea and tender coconuts ready to offer to the BJP workers and leaders who are coming to the residence of their leader.

Meanwhile, the police have made tight security arrangements in Kalaburagi and sources stated that the BJP's rally won't be allowed to reach the residence of Priyank Kharge.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra is leading the protest in Shivamogga.

Reacting to the development, Priyank Kharge lashed out at the BJP leaders in Bengaluru.“I have spoken to the family of deceased contractor Sachin Panchal. It is the responsibility of the government to conduct a transparent investigation and provide justice to that family.

“The BJP is showing special love for a CBI probe. Why haven't they handed over the Bitcoin case, Ganga Kalyan scam, PSI scam to the CBI? In the cases handed over to the CBI by the Congress-led government, investigation has proved that the government was right,” he stated.

“Let the preliminary investigation take place in Sachin's case. The CBI has clearly stated to the BJP government that as it is facing a shortage of resources, miscellaneous cases should not be handed over to it. We can't take orders from the BJP on what should be done,” he stated.

“The BJP's B.S. Yediyurappa is facing a POCSO case, BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu is involved in abusing Dalit and Vokkaliga women, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi is involved in a derogatory remark case against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar,” Priyank stated angrily.

“BJP leader Ashoka claims that they will leave religion and culture for the next generation. Is this your culture? Is sexually harassing minor boys your culture? Committing atrocities on Dalits is your culture?” Kharge questioned.

Coming down heavily on Vijayendra, Minister Priyank stated,“One has to hold his tongue before making comments on us. We are not carrying out 'supari' politics in Kalaburagi. We can't act as per the script of the BJP. Whenever there is a death, it is celebration time for the BJP.”

“By merely addressing your father as revered, he won't become a revered person. Yediyurappa is accused in a POCSO case. The deceased Sachin's family is being pressured. It's wrong to mix politics in this case. It doesn't mean that one can speak as he wishes since we are respecting them. We believe in Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar ideologies,” Minister Priyank warned Vijayendra.

Meanwhile, progressive thinkers are staging a protest in Mandya in support of Minister Priyank Kharge against the BJP for targeting him.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has continued its investigation of the family of the deceased Sachin for the second day. Sources stated that the statements of the family members will be recorded on Saturday.

The CID sleuths are likely to conduct mahajar at the crime spot and prepare to issue a notice to Raju Kapanur, the close associate of Minister Kharge for questioning. Sachin has named Raju Kapanur in his death note.

Sachin, a 26-year-old contractor in Kalaburagi, allegedly committed suicide after facing threats and extortion from Raju Kapanuru. Sachin's seven-page suicide note blamed Kapanuru for atrocities.