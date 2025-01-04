Agriculture, Allied Sectors Likely To See 3.5-4 Pc Growth In 2025: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The growth rate of the sector and allied sectors is expected to be between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent in 2025, Union Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

In a review meeting of various schemes with the state/UT ministers in the national capital, Chouhan said that in the New Year with new resolutions, "we will take forward the work of agricultural development and welfare at a fast pace".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said from the Red Fort last year that I will work with three times the strength in the third term. We should also resolve that we will work with our full potential,” the Union Minister said during the meeting. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have a six-point strategy for farmer welfare and development in the agriculture sector," he added.

The Agriculture Ministry is working in several directions like micro-irrigation schemes, mechanisation, use of technology and new agricultural methods. "We are working on reducing the cost of production to increase income rapidly," he said.

As part of the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, Rs 3.46 lakh crore has been distributed to 11 crore farmers in 18 instalments to date.

"More than 25 lakh eligible farmers were added in the first 100 days of PM Modi's third term. The number of people taking benefit of the 18th instalment increased to 9.58 crore," Chouhan said.

The 'PM Crop Insurance Scheme' is the world's largest crop insurance scheme.

“In this, loanee applications are 876 lakh and non-loanee applications are 552 lakh. A total of 14.28 crore farmers have applied, 602 lakh hectare area is insured, and the gross insured amount is Rs 2,73,049 crore," the Agriculture Minister said.

Four crore farmers have benefited from the scheme. Since the inception of the scheme, Rs 17,000 crore has been given to farmers in the form of claims, he added.

The Union Cabinet on January 1 decided that the provision of Rs 66,000 crore in the crop insurance scheme has been increased to more than Rs 69,000 crore.

"Fertiliser subsidy like DAP will now be available at the price of Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag and a provision of Rs 3,800 crore has been made for this," said the minister.

Chouhan said it is also necessary to pay attention to the legalisation of crops and states are also making better efforts in this direction.