Northeast Witnessing Unprecedented Development Under PM Modi: Sonowal

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 1 (IANS) Sarbananda Sonowal, Union of Ports, and Waterways, on Wednesday said that the northeast is undergoing an era of unprecedented growth and transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sonowal in a posted on X said,“The mighty Brahmaputra flows not only as a lifeline but as a symbol of the boundless of the people, embodying the newfound confidence of a rising New India. Under Modiji's inspiring leadership, we continue to work towards harnessing the immense potential for the cause of nation-building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' that has been made available due to efficient and effective good governance since 2014.”

He highlighted milestones achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, particularly in the maritime sector.“Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, the year 2024 was a landmark for India's maritime ambitions,” he said.“From laying the foundation of the country's 13th and largest major port to opening new global trade routes, we took significant strides to establish India among the top 10 maritime nations in the world.”

Sonowal emphasised India's progress in 2024 as a testament to the nation's rising stature on the global stage.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we continue to forge a path driven by aspirations to become one of the most powerful nations in the world. Our seas are surging with potential, and the maritime sector -- a cornerstone of India's economic future -- is connecting us to the world and unlocking new gateways to prosperity,” he said.

The Union Minister also reflected on his personal journey in 2024, calling it a significant year. He said,“The year 2024 was important for me, as it brought an outpouring of love and blessings from the people, inspiring me to serve the nation with renewed enthusiasm and dedication. It was also a year of gaining new experiences, for which I remain eternally grateful to people from all walks of life.”

As 2025 begins, the Union minister called for collective dedication and urged everyone to commit to the cause of nation-building.

“Let us resolve to work with unity and determination in 2025 to build a self-reliant, developed, and prosperous India. Each of us has a role to play in shaping a future where India leads globally -- economically, culturally, and spiritually. Together, as custodians of our rich heritage and champions of a brighter tomorrow, let us build an India that stands tall in its 'Amrit Kaal,” said Sonowal.