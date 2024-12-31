UAEREP To Host 7Th International Rain Enhancement Forum From 28 To 30 January 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) . Forum to run under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan . 7th IREF to coincide with UAEREP's 10th anniversary and to mark launch of 6th award cycle . Event to feature over 50 high-profile speakers from the UAE and abroad . Artificial intelligence for weather enhancement set to take center stage on the Forum's agenda.

Abu Dhabi-UAE:December 2024 – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), will host the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) from 28 to 30 January 2025 at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers.

The event will convene over 50 high-profile speakers from across the globe, including top global experts, policymakers, and researchers to advance discussions on water security and weather modification. With a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence solutions for weather enhancement, the Forum seeksto serve as a global platform for scientific discussions, fostering collaboration and innovation in rain enhancement science.

The 7th IREF coincides with UAEREP's 10th anniversary, a milestone that underscores its decade-long commitment to advancing rain enhancement science and technology as a sustainable solution to water scarcity challenges, while contributing to water and food security both locally and globally.

To date, the UAEREP has allocated AED 82.6 million towardsthe successful completion of 14 innovative research projects, resulting in 8 patents, with 3 more pending registration. The Forum will commence with a special ceremony to honor distinguished local and international figures and institutions that have contributed to the program's journey over the past decade.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), stated:“The continuous support of our leadership for the NCM has been instrumental in enhancing the UAEREP's research outcomes, establishing the program as a global hub that brings together a vast network of researchers and experts in weather modification and water sustainability. We are proud of the program's journey over the past ten years and remain dedicated to further advancing its research efforts in support of the global quest to achieve water security.”

Al Mandous added:“Since its inception, IREF has exemplifiedthe UAE's unwavering commitment to addressing the global water security challenge through scientific innovation and international collaboration. As the climate crisis intensifies, platforms like IREF are essential for uniting diverse expertise to create transformative solutions that benefit communities worldwide.”

Set at the forefront of advancing rainfall enhancement, and driving innovative solutions to strengthen global water security, the UAEREP will officially launch its sixth award cycle, which will focus on five research thrust areas, namely, Optimized Seeding Materials, Novel Cloud Formation and/or Rain Enhancement Systems, Autonomous UAS, Limited-Area Climate Interventions, and Advanced Models, Software, and Data. Researchers from around the world – across academia, government and industry – will be invited to submit their research preproposals starting from IREF's first day on 28 January until 20 March 2025.

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said:“The 7th edition of IREF represents a landmark event in the global dialogue on water sustainability and weather enhancement, focusing on key topics that will shape the future of rainfall enhancement applications, particularly the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technological breakthroughs. Through knowledge transfer and multi-sector collaboration, IREF will continue to play a crucial role in advancing scientific understanding and technological innovations, ensuring a sustainable water future for all.”

The IREF sessions will address key topics such as regional and global perspectives on water security, advancements in hybrid AI-physics-based models for climate research, and innovations in autonomous unmanned aerial systems for weather modification. Discussions will also cover the development of novel cloud seeding materials, limited-area climate interventions, and new approaches to rainfall enhancement. Students and early-career scientists will have the opportunity to present their research through a dedicated poster session, shaping the next generation of experts in this critical field.