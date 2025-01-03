Israeli Occupation Army Threatens To Bomb Gaza's Al Awda Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli threatened tonight Al Awda Hospital in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza Strip with bombing, demanding those inside to evacuate it.

The occupation army threatened about 96 citizens from medical staff, patients, wounded and workers in the hospital, demanding them to evacuate it immediately, otherwise it will be bombed on those inside, which threatens to deprive 40 thousand citizens of care in northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation army fired bombs from drones towards the reception and emergency departments, which led to the injury of a number of medical staff, and its artillery continued to fire towards the hospital courtyard and its gates.

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 45,658

Read Also

Al Awda Hospital in the Tal al-Zaatar area in Jabalia camp is the last medical stronghold in the northern Gaza governorate, as the occupation has been besieging those inside it for 90 days, amid catastrophic health and humanitarian conditions.

Earlier, the occupation forces surrounded the Indonesian Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, and demanded that those inside evacuate it immediately.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces surrounded the hospital and continued to fire in its vicinity and ordered those inside to evacuate it immediately, explaining that most of those trapped inside the hospital were children and women, in addition to patients, the wounded and medical staff.

The occupation forces' aggression against hospitals comes within the framework of targeting the health system in the Strip, as it had burned Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip, which is one of the largest hospitals in that area, and provided its services to more than 400 thousand people a few days ago.

The occupation army then forced patients, the wounded and medical staff, including the hospital director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, and the press crews to evacuate the hospital by force, in conjunction with the firing of shells and bullets towards it, as the fire destroyed the departments of operations, the laboratory, ambulance, emergency and reception.

The Israeli occupation continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, leaving a humanitarian disaster, amid a severe shortage of basic aid, in addition to the severe cold that increases the suffering of civilians and exacerbates the difficult conditions facing the population.