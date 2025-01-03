Ramstein Participants To Focus On Coordinated Support For Ukraine - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Participants in the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format to be held next week will focus on how to ensure practical and coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities now and in the future.

This was stated on Friday at a briefing by the deputy spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"On January 7, Secretary Austin will to Ramstein, Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to reaffirm our enduring commitment to Ukraine," the Pentagon spokeswoman said.

She noted that Austin, together with colleagues from around the world, "will focus on delivering practical and coordinating support that reinforces Ukraine's ability to defend itself today and deter aggression in the future".

Singh also noted that more details about the UDCG meeting will be released in the coming days.

At the same time, she stopped short of commenting on the question of whether meetings in the Ramstein format are scheduled for any dates after January 20, when the new U.S. president is inaugurated. She noted that she can only talk about DoD planning under the outgoing administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is scheduled for January 9. It will be held at the American air base Ramstein under the chairmanship of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.