Russia Launches Over 300 Drones, Nearly 20 Missiles At Ukraine In Just Three Days Of 2025 - Zelensky
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first three days of 2025 alone, the Russian invasion forces launched over 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles, including ballistic ones, at Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
“Out troops managed to shoot down or neutralize with e-warfare means a significant part of them. But, unfortunately, there were hits, there were injured and dead. My condolences to families and friends of the victims. In addition, there are daily strikes by Russia's guided aerial bombs,” Zelensky noted.
In his opinion,“such Russian terror, which does not lose intensity, requires us and all partners not to reduce the tempo in developing our air shield, all its system elements – from Patriots to mobile fire groups”.
Read also:
Ukraine downs three missiles
, 13 drones, while another 19 veer off course
“We need to constantly replenish the stock of SAMs for air defense. We need to constantly increase the capacity of mobile fire groups. I am grateful to all partners who help us”.
The head of state spoke of preparations for meetings and negotiations next week aimed to make Ukrainian air defenses stronger.
“The schedule of the relevant work has already been tentatively agreed,” the president added.
Read also:
Russian aggression leaves 1,255 cultural monuments across Ukraine damaged
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of Friday, January 3, the Russians launched a triple strike on a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv, where one person was killed and several were wounded.
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109053599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.