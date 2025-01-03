White House Announces New Aid Packages For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (the so-called "Ramstein" format) will be held by January 20, while the United States is preparing new security assistance packages for Ukraine, which will be announced in the coming days.

This was stated on Friday at an briefing for journalists by White House national security advisor John Kirby, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"There will be another iteration of the Ramstein group here, certainly before the end of our administration," the White House representative noted.

He also recalled that a few days ago the United States allocated military aid packages under the USAI program, as well as under a presidential drawdown authority.

"I think you can also expect additional security assistance announcements coming with respect to Ukraine in coming days," Kirby noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced defense assistance packages to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) worth $1.25 billion, as well as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) worth $1.22 billion.