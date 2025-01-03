Privatization Revenues For 2024 May Reach About UAH 12B Economy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's total proceeds from the privatization of state-owned assets during 2024 may reach about UAH 12 billion, which is threefold higher than the planned target.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, this year's proceeds from both large and small privatization may reach about UAH 12 billion after all 2024 transactions are completed. It is threefold higher than what was planned for 2024,” the report states.

The year 2024 hit a record high in terms of privatization revenues and the scale of the objects sold. The major transactions included the sale of Ukraine Hotel for UAH 2.5 billion, United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) JSC for UAH 3.94 billion, and Aeroc LLC for UAH 1.9 billion.

The corporatization of strategic enterprises continued in 2024. In particular, Energoatom became a joint-stock company, and an independent supervisory board of Ukrenergo was formed. The corporatization of Guaranteed Buyer State Enterprise is underway, as well as the creation of supervisory boards in such entities as Forests of Ukraine and Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company.

“I can confidently say that state property management reform achieved significant success in 2024. Not only we have launched large privatization and achieved good results there, but also have laid a solid foundation to further implement the principles of the effective and transparent management of state-owned assets,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko noted.

A reminder that, on November 29, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the state property policy aimed at improving the management of state-owned assets and attracting investments.