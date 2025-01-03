Ukraine's Zelensky Extends Visa-Free Regime For UK Nationals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has extended until January 30, 2026 the visa-free for those holding passports of the United Kingdom.

The corresponding decree , No. 12/2025, of January 3 was published on the president's website, Ukrinform reports.

“The visa-free entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days within 180 days, shall be extended until January 30, 2026,” the document states.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

As reported, since January 31, 2020, a visa-free travel for UK nationals has been in place, being extended every year, "in order to develop and practically implement the principles of partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Photo: President's Office