Russian Missile Strike Targets Chernihiv Outskirts Friday Night

The Russians launched a massive missile strike on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the municipal military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, Ukrinform saw.

“A group missile strike was launched, targeting the outskirts of the city,” he wrote.

"As a result of the missile attack, five people were injured, they are in hospital. Their condition is satisfactory. Unfortunately, one person died," Bryzhynsky wrote in an update.

Three enemy missiles downed overregion

Earlier, the Air Force said a high-speed aerial target was spotted over Chernihiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past 24 hours, on January 2, Russian troops launched 58 attacks involving various types of weapons on the border areas of Chernihiv region, part of Sumy and Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 121 explosions.