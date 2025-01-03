Over 240 Ukrainian-Made Drone Systems Approved For Armed Forces In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, Ukraine's of Defense codified and approved more than 250 unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for use by the Defense Forces, with over 240 of these being domestically developed and produced.

ArsenalInform reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

The number of approved systems is 3.5 times higher than the combined total approved in 2022 and 2023.

"UAVs represent the largest group among the weapons systems codified last year," the report said.

Colonel Volodymyr Rochniak, Head of the Main Department for the Support of the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment, emphasized the growing importance of unmanned systems on the battlefield and the agility of Ukrainian defense manufacturers in addressing front-line needs.

"Domestic defense enterprises are now developing and producing unmanned aerial systems for various purposes, including kamikaze drones, bombers, reconnaissance aircraft, and more, across different types such as fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms. Some models possess unique characteristics," Rochniak said.

He also noted that several newly approved systems feature advanced capabilities, including enhanced resistance to electronic warfare, low-noise operation, and integrated guidance and self-destruction mechanisms.

Photo: ArsenalInform