Meta Platforms Names New Global Affairs President

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Technology giant Meta Platforms (META) has named a new President of Global Affairs ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

The parent company of social platforms and Instagram has announced that it is replacing current President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg with Joel Kaplan, a former staffer and the company's current Vice-President of Policy.

The change comes ahead of Trump's inauguration, and is the latest sign of how companies are positioning themselves for a new administration in Washington, D.C.

Clegg, a former British deputy prime minister, said he is stepping down from his role at Meta Platforms and moving on from the company.

Clegg is being replaced in the influential role at Meta Platforms by Kaplan, who was previously a staffer under former Republican President George W. Bush.

Kaplan also appeared at the New York Stock Exchange with vice-president-elect J.D. Vance in December of last year.

Clegg had worked at Meta Platforms since 2018 after a career in British politics.

During his time at the company, Clegg helped Meta navigate political controversies, especially concerning the company's influence over elections through its social media platforms.

The change in Meta's President of Global Affairs is the latest sign of how the company is preparing for the incoming Trump administration.

Following the Nov. 5 U.S. election, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with Trump in-person and reportedly lobbied for a role of some type with the administration.

Meta's stock has gained 74% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $599.24 U.S. per share.















