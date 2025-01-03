Dengue Fever Cases In Lakki Marwat Drop Significantly Amidst Effective Health Measures

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Dengue fever, an endemic in Pakistan, persists year-round but sees a surge in cases between July and September. As the monsoon season ends, dengue cases typically begin to surface, with the peak period recorded between September 20 and December 5.

In Lakki Marwat, however, a significant decline in dengue cases has been observed. Only four positive cases were reported in December, bringing the total confirmed cases for the year to 210.

A Dengue Control and Prevention meeting was held yesterday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Abdullah. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Gohar Ali, Azmat Ali Khan, and Muhammad Arif, along with District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Abdu Gul and other officials from line departments.

Medical Entomologist Jameel Khan of the District Health Office briefed the meeting on the effectiveness of health department measures, attributing them to the marked reduction in dengue cases.

The meeting was informed that since the start of the dengue season, a total of 210 confirmed cases have been reported in the district. These included 14 cases in September, 42 in October, 150 in November, and just four cases in December 2024. Notably, no cases were reported between January and August of 2024.

Dr. Jameel Khan provided a breakdown of the reported cases: 153 from Tehsil Ghazni Khel, 38 from Tehsil Lakki, 18 from Tehsil Sarai Naurang, and one case from other areas of the district.

The significant decline in cases reflects the success of targeted health interventions, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance in combating dengue fever.