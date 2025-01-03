Ukraine Downs Three Missiles, 13 Drones, While Another 19 Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 13 Russian drones, while another 19 veered off their intended course.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

Today, from 12:00, the Russians launched strikes involving missiles of various types: five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on Kursk region, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles on Chernihiv region, and three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles on Dnipropetrovsk region. They also attacked with 32 Shahed one-way attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from northeast.

As of 20:00, three Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles and 13 enemy UAVs have been shot down, 19 decoy drones veered off course (without negative consequences).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of January 3, the Russians launched a massive missile strike targeting the outskirts of Chernihiv.