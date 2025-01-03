Culture, Stratcom Minister, Austrian Ambassador Talk Cooperation Prospects In Culture Field

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, discussed with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Ukraine, Arad Benkö, the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and strategic communications.

During the meeting, Tochytskyi outlined Ukraine's priorities in the context of protecting and restoring cultural heritage. He also informed the interlocutor of preparations for key events, in particular, the meeting of ministers of culture of partner states, scheduled for late January 2025.

As noted by the ministry, the event is designed to unite participants around the topic of protecting cultural heritage and developing international dialogue in the field of culture.







































Minister Mykola Tochytskyi holds working meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benkö. Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform

The meeting also discussed the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025), which will be held in Rome in July 2025, dedicated to the issues of Ukraine's resilience and recovery, including in the context of culture.

Tochytskyi expressed gratitude for Austria's active role in supporting Ukraine on the international stage and emphasized the significance of the "Cultural Ramstein" initiative, a platform for coordinating assistance to strengthen the resilience of the cultural sector.

In turn, Benkö confirmed Austria's readiness to continue comprehensive cooperation in the field of culture and strategic communications.

The Ministry noted that the meeting marked an important step in strengthening Ukrainian-Austrian relations aimed at preserving cultural heritage, implementing joint cultural projects, developing cultural diplomacy, and expanding international support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Tochytskyi noted on the sidelines of an international conference at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg that after the cultural "Ramstein", which is to be held in Ukraine in early 2025, the Ministry is drawing up a concept according to which the cultural component will be represented in each of the blocks that will be considered at the next international Ukraine Recovery Conference.