Amcor Completes Previously Announced Sale Of BCNA Joint Venture Interest For $122 Million Proceeds Used To Reduce Debt
Fiscal 2024 total sales for the joint venture were approximately $190 million and adjusted EBIT was approximately $19 million, both of which were previously fully consolidated under Amcor's Rigid Packaging business. Adjusted net income attributable to Amcor for fiscal 2024 was approximately $8 million. Net of the resulting reduction in interest expense, the transaction is not expected to have an impact on Amcor's financial outlook for fiscal 2025.
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The Company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries.
NYSE: AMCR ; ASX: AMC
