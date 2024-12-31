Optimism Holds Strong: 84% Of US Hiring Managers Eye 2025 Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Most hiring managers (63%) anticipate increasing their workforce, with 19% planning significant increases and 44% expecting slight growth. Comparatively, in 2024, 63% of hiring managers also planned to increase their employee count, indicating consistent optimism over the past year.

The primary drivers for increasing headcount include managing increased volumes of work (52%), filling newly created positions (46%) and addressing employee (43%).

Additionally, companies are looking to handle expansion into new categories or markets (33%), acquire expertise in new areas (30%), manage work caused by AI concerns (22%), rehire for positions that were previously cut (22%), manage work caused by cybersecurity concerns (20%) and adapt to changes resulting from new legislative or policy implementations (16%).

Stable or Minimal Reductions in Workforce

Thirty percent of U.S. hiring managers say their company plans to maintain current workforce levels in the first half of 2025, mirroring the 29% who reported similar intentions in 2024. Meanwhile, only 6% anticipate decreasing their workforce, consistent with the 7% of companies that planned to cut staff in 2024. The primary reasons for these workforce decreases include cost-cutting measures (68%), company restructuring (22%) and aligning with decreased demand (21%).

Optimism Balanced with Persistent Challenges

"There seems to be more optimism in the market after a slowdown from the crazy highs of COVID and post-pandemic activity," said Bill Sofio, an owner of Express and Specialized Recruiting Group franchises in North Carolina, about 2025 hiring predictions. "There was a year or two of settling down and it feels like a more normal business cycle is forthcoming."

In New Hampshire, Express franchise owner John Roller agrees. His sales representative is hearing a lot more enthusiasm for hiring after the past few years of "uncertainty about government regulations, confidence in orders forecasted and a very tight labor market."

However, despite the high optimism heading into 2025, both Sofio and Roller say businesses will still face challenges, including continued worker shortages, return-to-office mandates and pushback against offering slightly lower wages.

"The positive sentiments among U.S. hiring managers highlight a resilient and forward-thinking workforce," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "Businesses are strategically positioning themselves for growth, addressing immediate needs like increased workloads and turnover, while also preparing for future challenges such as AI and cybersecurity. The outlook for 2025 is promising, driven by a workforce ready to innovate and adapt."

