Prashant Kishor Booked Over Students-Cops Clashes, Says Will Lodge Counter FIR In Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna December 30 (IANS): strategist turned Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor on Monday voiced strong criticism of excesses on candidates protesting over irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination. He also vowed to file a counter FIR against the police, hours after he was booked for 'instigating' the students for violent stir.

Kishor announced his intention to approach both the court as well as Human Rights Commission to challenge the police's lathi charge on the protesting candidates. He criticized the for filing FIRs against the protesters.

“I would file cases in court and with the Human Rights Commission against the City Superintendent of Police (SP) who ordered the lathi-charge,” Kishor said.

"I am not going to be afraid of anyone in uniform or kurta pajama," Kishor declared, signaling his resolve to 'confront' both administrative and political figures.

Kishor also led a delegation of five students in meeting Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena to present a memorandum with five demands including the cancellation of the examination in light of allegations of a question paper leak and other irregularities.

Kishor stated that if the demands are not addressed, he will lead an indefinite dharna (sit-in protest) in Patna to escalate the pressure on the government.

Kishor denied allegations of his involvement in the police's lathi-charge on the students, asserting that the incident occurred 45 minutes after he left the protest site.

He demanded accountability from the officers involved in it. Kishor criticized the FIR filed against 700 individuals, including him and students like Aarti Mishra and Anand Mishra, calling the charges baseless. He demanded an immediate withdrawal of the FIRs.

Kishor reiterated the call to cancel the BPSC examination across all centres, not just at the Bapu Centre, where the question paper was 'leaked'. He criticized Nitish government over alleged corruption in examination process.

The controversy began on December 13, when candidates at Bapu Examination Centre boycotted the BPSC Preliminary Test due to delayed question papers. Videos of mobile phone use and lack of security during the test further fuelled the protests.

BPSC decided to cancel the examination at the Bapu Centre and reschedule it for December 4, but students demanded cancellation across all centres due to alleged irregularities.

On Sunday, students were baton-charged and hit with water cannons as they marched toward the Chief Minister's residence under Kishor's leadership. Several students were injured in the clashes.

The protest, now in its 12th day, has gained traction with support from political figures, student leaders, and coaching operators.

Neeraj Kumar, MLC and spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United), criticized Prashant Kishor for allegedly instigating BPSC candidates and misleading them during their ongoing protests against irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination.

“Kishor called students to assemble at Gandhi Maidan for the protest march, and left the scene before the police action, leaving the students to face the consequences. Kishor, along with opposition leaders, is misleading students and conspiring to politicize their grievances,” Kumar said.

Kumar labeled Kishor a "teenager in politics," arguing that he lacks experience and is manipulating innocent candidates for personal or political gains.

“FIRs against the candidates could harm their futures. Political figures like Kishor and other opposition leaders are exacerbating the situation instead of resolving it. They have taken the contract to ruin their future,” Kumar said.