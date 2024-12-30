Former NATO chief gets appointed as head of Bilderberg Group

(MENAFN) Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General, has been appointed as co-chairman of the Bilderberg Group, the influential and secretive organization that holds annual closed-door meetings with powerful figures from politics, business, finance, academia, and the media. The Bilderberg Group, founded in 1954 to foster dialogue between Europe and the US, hosts around 130 high-profile individuals each year. These meetings are shrouded in secrecy, with attendees prohibited from sharing details of the discussions, which has fueled conspiracy theories about the group’s influence on global events.



Stoltenberg, who has attended Bilderberg summits since 2002, will now lead the group's steering committee, which sets the agenda and selects participants for the gatherings. The move comes amid speculation that the group may be undergoing a leadership shift as Donald Trump prepares to assume the US presidency. Stoltenberg’s tenure at NATO was marked by significant involvement in the Ukraine conflict and the reinforcement of NATO’s collective defense.



His appointment to Bilderberg is seen as strengthening the group’s ties to transatlantic strategies, especially as Stoltenberg is also slated to become the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, an influential event in Western defense policy. Stoltenberg has expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to both the Bilderberg Group and the Munich Security Conference in fostering collaboration between political, business, and academic leaders.

