President Ilham Aliyev Awards Crew Members For Bravery In AZAL Plane Crash
12/30/2024 1:10:23 AM
President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree honouring the bravery
and professionalism of the crew members involved in the aftermath
of the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operated
by Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL), during its Baku–Grozny (Russia)
flight, Azernews reports.
On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of
Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company, en route from Baku
to Grozny (Russian Federation), was subjected to external physical
and technical interference, lost control in Russian airspace, and
was redirected to the city of Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan.
Despite casualties and injuries, the plane made an emergency
landing, and some passengers survived due to the professionalism,
bravery, and courage of the pilots and flight attendants.
Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award the following individuals who demonstrated high
professionalism, bravery, and dedication in fulfilling their duties
and saving passengers' lives during the incident involving the
Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint
Stock Company en route from Baku to Grozny (Russian
Federation):
With the title of National Hero of
Azerbaijan:
Kshnyakin Igor Ivanovich (posthumously)
Kalyaninov Alexander Georgievich (posthumously)
Aliyeva Hokuma Jalil gizi (posthumously)
With the Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st
Degree:
Asadov Zulfiqar Sardar oglu
Rahimli Aydan Vagif gizi
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 29 December 2024
