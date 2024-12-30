President Ilham Aliyev Awards Crew Members For Bravery In AZAL Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree honouring the bravery and professionalism of the crew members involved in the aftermath of the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan (AZAL), during its Baku–Grozny (Russia) flight, Azernews reports.

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company, en route from Baku to Grozny (Russian Federation), was subjected to external physical and technical interference, lost control in Russian airspace, and was redirected to the city of Aktau, Republic of Kazakhstan.

Despite casualties and injuries, the plane made an emergency landing, and some passengers survived due to the professionalism, bravery, and courage of the pilots and flight attendants.

Guided by Clause 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award the following individuals who demonstrated high professionalism, bravery, and dedication in fulfilling their duties and saving passengers' lives during the incident involving the Embraer 190 passenger aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company en route from Baku to Grozny (Russian Federation):

With the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan:

Kshnyakin Igor Ivanovich (posthumously)

Kalyaninov Alexander Georgievich (posthumously)

Aliyeva Hokuma Jalil gizi (posthumously)

With the Order of "Rashadat" (Courage) of the 1st Degree:

Asadov Zulfiqar Sardar oglu

Rahimli Aydan Vagif gizi

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 December 2024