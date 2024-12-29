Kuwait 1St Deputy PM Honors Three Personnel For Efforts At Khaleejizain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud honored on Sunday at Seif Palace three Special Forces members: Fahad Al-Nuwaiser, Ahmad Al-Enzi and Mohammad Al-Nomsi for their sincere efforts made to enhance humanitarian values, and support audience during the matches of Gulf cup, KhaleejZain 26.

In a press release issued by the Interior Ministry, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah commended the efforts of those personnel, saying they have given an honorable example of humanitarian action during their duty.

Such excellent examples constitute real values on which the Interior Ministry are keen to cement, in a manner that contributes to showing an honorable image of the ministry's staff in all regional and national arenas, it added.

The Ministry affirmed that the responsibility of preserving system and security by its staff aims to highlight offering help to all.

This is clearly shown while dealing with the audience during the matches hosted by the country, it sated. (end)

