The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date Announced: Check When And Where To Watch The Movie Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, is set to debut in OTT. The movie explores the Sabarmati Express fire incident in Godhra on February 27, 2002, which claimed 59 lives.

Dheeraj Sarna directed the film, which was released theatrically on November 15.

| Top 10 Non-Hindi web series 2024: Must-watch OTT releases this year

Prime Narendra Modi watched The Sabarmati Report at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament library. He was accompanied by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others.

This was reportedly the first movie PM Modi watched after becoming prime minister. Veteran actor Jeetendra and actor Raashii Khanna were also present.

“Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers of the film for their effort,” wrote PM Modi on December 2.

“A day to remember for the rest of my life. Eternally grateful to the Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for sparing the time to watch our movie. Your words of appreciation shall never be forgotten,” Massey wrote on Instagram.

| Top 10 Hindi web series 2024: Must-watch OTT shows this year

The story follows Samar Kumar, a journalist, as he uncovers layers of truth surrounding the incident. Ridhi Dogra portrays Manika Rajpurohit, while Raashii Khanna plays Amrita Gill. The ensemble cast also includes actors Barkha Singh, Sudip Ved and Digvijay Purohit.

The Bollywood movie faced multiple delays before hitting theatres, with its initial release date set for May 3, 2024, later postponed to August, and finally arriving in November. The movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.