40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- Given the stringent military restrictions placed on entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli authority, thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Mosque.About 40,000 worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The occupation blocked worshipers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Asbat Gates, checked their identities, and stopped several young men from entering the mosque, according to the Palestinian News Agency "Wafa."By building iron gates and obstacles at the entrances to Palestinian communities and villages, the Israeli occupation has strengthened its military controls in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since the "ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip went into force on January 19.