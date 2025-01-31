40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
1/31/2025 2:01:56 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- Given the stringent military restrictions placed on entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli Occupation
authority, thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Mosque.
About 40,000 worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
The occupation soldiers
blocked worshipers' access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Asbat Gates, checked their identities, and stopped several young men from entering the mosque, according to the Palestinian News Agency "Wafa."
By building iron gates and obstacles at the entrances to Palestinian communities and villages, the Israeli occupation has strengthened its military controls in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since the "ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip went into force on January 19.
MENAFN31012025000117011021ID1109153859
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.