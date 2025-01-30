The Holland Industrial Group Revitalizes Atkins, Virginia Facility, Welcoming Hitachi As A Key Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following the acquisition, Holland Industrial Group implemented a targeted value-add strategy, making significant property improvements and positioning the facility to attract high-caliber tenants. This proactive approach culminated in a partnership with Hitachi, a global leader in and solutions.

Hitachi continues to expand its U.S. footprint, particularly in Virginia, where it has invested heavily in advanced manufacturing. Recent milestones include a $37 million expansion of its transformer facility in South Boston, Virginia, which added 26,000 square feet and created 165 new jobs, as well as a $6.2 million upgrade to its dry-type transformer manufacturing facility in Bland, Virginia, completed in 2021. These initiatives underscore Hitachi's commitment to meeting growing demand in the energy and utility sectors.

The new partnership at the Atkins facility represents the next chapter in Hitachi's U.S. growth strategy. The revitalized facility will play a vital role in supporting the company's operations while driving economic development in Southwest Virginia.

"We are thrilled to have facilitated Hitachi's arrival in Atkins, Virginia," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "This project exemplifies our mission to breathe new life into industrial properties, creating opportunities that benefit businesses and local communities. Hitachi's investment in this region will bring jobs, innovation, and sustained growth to an area ripe for economic development."

Holland Industrial Group's proven ability to unlock value, enhance industrial properties, and foster strategic partnerships demonstrates its dedication to revitalizing communities and driving industrial innovation.

