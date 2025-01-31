"Arab Youth And Sports Declares Amman 2025 Arab Youth Capital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Baghdad, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- In response to Jordan's formal request, the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers approved Jordan as the host of the executive plan launch for the Arab Strategy for Youth, Peace, and Security 2023-2028 today, Friday, during its 48th session, which was held in Iraq.
On the recommendation of the Council's Executive Office at its 71st session, which also came at Jordan's request, the Council also approved designating Amman as the capital of Arab youth for 2025.
Jordan has been approved to host the strategy's executive plan introduction in recognition of its innovative role in empowering young people and increasing their involvement in global peace and security.
This followed Jordan's presentation at the 2024 International Forum on Youth, Peace, and Security in Amman, which was sponsored by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
During the session presided over by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan was the first to initiate the implementation of UN Resolution 2250, "Youth, Peace and Security," which was unanimously endorsed by the Security Council in 2015.
Noting that the Kingdom will host this prestigious Arab youth event for the first time, Minister of Youth Eng. Yazan Al-Shdaifat, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers, emphasized that the event marks a significant turning point in Jordan's efforts to empower and support youth.
