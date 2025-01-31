Jordanian Mobile Bakery Begins Providing Gazans With Bread

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- For almost a week, the mobile bakery Jordan sent to the Gaza Strip has been working with the World Central Kitchen to provide bread to hospitals and residents of the Strip.On December 24, Jordan dispatched a mobile bakery with a high production capacity of up to 3,500 loaves of bread per hour in response to Royal directives.Bread is being distributed to the inhabitants of the Strip in a number of locations by World Central Kitchen cadres operating in Gaza, according to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization.The World Central Kitchen is a global non-governmental organization that helps those affected by disasters and conflicts by providing food supplies and meals.The mobile bakery was sent to Gaza as part of Jordan's continuous efforts to deliver medical, humanitarian, and relief aid to the region via air and land.