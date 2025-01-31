Lalu Prasad Accuses UP Govt Of Hiding Mahakumbh Stampede Death Toll

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 31 (IANS) The Mahakumbh stampede in Prayagraj on January 29, which claimed around 30 lives and left many injured, has sparked a controversy in Bihar. Opposition parties have attacked the neighbouring state's Yogi Adityanath-led government, demanding transparency and accountability regarding the tragedy.

In this context, former Bihar Chief and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh of suppressing the actual death toll.

In a post, he wrote: "Many casualties have occurred in the Kumbh stampede from Bihar alone. The Uttar Pradesh government is hiding the figures of deaths. A large number of devotees have died. Such officials and rulers should at least fear God."

Lalu Prasad's statement suggests that the actual number of deaths may be much higher than what the government has officially reported. His allegations have further fuelled the political debate, with opposition parties demanding greater transparency in the handling of the tragedy.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav urged the government to provide compensation to the families of the deceased and ensure the timely transportation of their bodies to Bihar.

At least 10 crore pilgrims were assembled at the Mahakumbh Mela to take a dip on the auspicious occasion of "Mauni Amavasya" on January 29. Due to the large crowd, the stampede occurred in the morning hours at around 2 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has not yet responded to Lalu Prasad's claims.

Authorities have assured that investigations are underway, and relief efforts are in place for the injured and the families of the deceased.

The incident has raised concerns regarding crowd management and safety measures at one of the world's largest religious gatherings. The opposition is expected to intensify its pressure on the Uttar Pradesh government in the coming days.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 commenced on January 13 and is scheduled to continue until February 26, with key bathing dates attracting millions of pilgrims.