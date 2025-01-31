Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Discusses Joint Projects In Defense Industry With German Embassy Leadership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting with Tim Prange and Max Rasch, the outgoing and newly appointed chargés d'affaires of the German Embassy in Ukraine, Deputy Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boiev discussed joint projects with Germany in the defense industry.

This was reported by the MoD press service, Ukrinform saw.

Boiev stressed Ukraine's interest in expanding cooperation with Germany in the defense industry. According to the official, joint projects in such areas as ammunition production, air and missile defense, and repair of armored vehicles may prove promising.

Prange, whose diplomatic mission in Ukraine is nearing completion, introduced his successor, the newly appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the German Embassy in Ukraine, Max Rasch.

The parties discussed future cooperation.

Boiev thanked Prange for his dedicated work during his diplomatic cadence.

"Germany is one of our key partners, and it is critical for us to maintain close cooperation. We will work on new projects, including in the field of defense industry," Boiev said.

He stressed that "it is especially critical for Ukraine at the moment to receive support that would be tangible on the battlefield."

Boiev also emphasized Ukraine's interest in further operations of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin discussed with German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius the involvement of the German side in the ZBROYARI: Manufacturing Freedom initiative.