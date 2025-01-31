62Mn Vehicles Enter The Pearl, Gewan Islands Since 2021

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has announced that approximately 62mn have entered The Pearl and Gewan Islands since 2021.

Further, 21mn vehicles were recorded as entering the two Islands by the end of 2024, marking a 26% increase compared to vehicle flow in 2021, based on data collected during this period, a statement said.

The tracking of vehicles entering the two Islands is done using advanced and monitoring devices installed at the entrances. Data indicates annual increase of 26% annual increase in vehicle counts over the past three years, reflecting the movement of visitors, tourists, and employees who work on the islands.

The opening of Gewan Island has significantly contributed to the increase in numbers, as the island has seen a large influx of visitors, even though most commercial stores have not yet opened. It is expected that the number of vehicles entering will rise significantly with the full opening of the remaining commercial stores and the relocation of residential unit owners to their homes on the island, which will further contribute to increased traffic.

As for The Pearl Island, it is expected that recently opened projects and those planned for opening this year will contribute to a rise in vehicle entry. One of the most notable recently launched projects is the Pearl International Hospital.

Recent data indicates that approximately 10.76mn vehicles entered The Pearl and Gewan Islands in the second half of 2024 alone. In comparison, the total number of vehicles for the entire year of 2021 was 16.45mn. Vehicle entry numbers are expected to continue rising significantly throughout this year.

"UDC reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the transportation experience on The Pearl and Gewan Islands, with plans for further improvements in the coming years. The steady growth in vehicle traffic underscores the continued success of the islands in maintaining their position as key destinations both locally and regionally," the statement added.

