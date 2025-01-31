Arts Arenas Celebrate Magnificent Arabian Horses At Katara Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The cultural and artistic events accompanying Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2025 has continued to attract significant public interest.

The arts arenas alongside Katara Corniche have seen various creative activities celebrating the beauty of the purebred Arabian horses, highlighting the role of visual arts in documenting this rich heritage.

One of the festival's standout activities was the mural painting event, where six visual artists gathered in open spaces to create live artworks before the audience. These pieces captured the aesthetics of the Arabian horses using various artistic styles.

The participating artists expressed their joy in being part of this global cultural event, noting that the mural painting activity provides a unique opportunity to showcase the deep connection between equestrianism and visual arts.

Artist Fahad al-Maadid said that he strives each year at the festival to develop his work and present something new and innovative while maintaining his artistic identity. He added: "I thank the organisers of Katara Festival in its new edition. I am keen on presenting something unique and distinguished, making the audience an integral part of the artwork. I have adopted a modern approach inspired by the Impressionist school, where the impact of the work unfolds gradually."

Similarly, visual Iman al-Haidous stressed that this was her third participation in this festival. She noted that her mural aims to highlight the beauty of horses, particularly those that embody challenge and determination as they gallop from great distances.

Alongside the mural painting event, several other artistic activities continued as part of the festival's cultural programme. One of these was the "Saddle Painting" activity, where 15 artists creatively painted artworks on saddles made of natural leather, using a variety of colours and techniques that showcased the authenticity of Arabian horses in a contemporary artistic style. Besides, art workshops for children provided an opportunity to learn the basics of horse painting and enhance their artistic skills through direct interaction with professional artists. The festival also featured live horse sculptures, where artists meticulously captured the details of horses' heads and facial features, emphasizing the emotional depth of this noble creature.

The Katara Corniche also hosted a poetry evening featuring poems about the beauty of Arabian horses by renowned poets who had won the "Safinat" Horse Poetry Award.

