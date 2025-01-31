Royal Jordanian Begins Its Inaugural Flights To Damascus Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- On Friday, Royal Jordanian (RJ) started flying to Damascus, the capital of Syria, four times a week.The airline, which connects Damascus to the of Royal Jordanian, which flies to over 45 destinations in Europe, America, the Middle East, and the Arabian Gulf, announced the reintroduction of direct flights between the two capitals following a years-long break.Alongside the first flight, which touched down at Damascus International Airport on Friday morning, were Samer Majali, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Royal Jordanian and Razan Al-Jabarat, the Executive Director of Corporate Communications.Passengers who want to visit Damascus can make their reservations using the Royal Jordanian application, the company's website, , or one of the travel agencies. The call center's number is +96265100000.