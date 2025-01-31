Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Kosovo President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Pristina, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- Hazim Al-Khatib presented, yesterday, his credentials to the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, as the non-resident accredited ambassador of Jordan to Kosovo.During a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the Capital, Pristina, Ambassador Al-Khatib conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II to President Sadriu, along with the King's wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the people of Kosovo.President Sardiu asked Al-Khatib to convey her greetings and appreciation to King Abdullah II, commending the King's leadership. The President expressed Kosovo's interest in strengthening and developing relations with Jordan, wishing Jordanians continued success and prosperity.