Fuel Prices Unchanged In February

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced, Friday, the prices in the State for February 2025, as diesel, 95 (super), and gasoline 91 (premium) all saw price stability. QatarEnergy set the price of a liter of diesel at QR2.05, the price of gasoline 95 (super) at QR2.10 per litre, and the price of gasoline 91 (premium) at QR2.00 per litre.

