Fuel Prices Unchanged In February
Date
1/31/2025 2:01:45 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy announced, Friday, the fuel prices in the State for February 2025, as diesel, gasoline 95 (super), and gasoline 91 (premium) all saw price stability.
QatarEnergy set the price of a liter of diesel at QR2.05, the price of gasoline 95 (super) at QR2.10 per litre, and the price of gasoline 91 (premium) at QR2.00 per litre.
MENAFN31012025000067011011ID1109153854
