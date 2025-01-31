Interior Minister Checks On Jaber Border Center, Villages Of Deir Al-Kahf District

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 31 (Petra)-- Interior Mazen Al-Faraya, on Friday, visited the Jaber Border Center and received an overview of the daily operations, services, and services offered to tourists. Several observations about the subject matter of the work were heard by Al-Faraya.Al-Faraya was also given a tour of the yards and given an overview of the services offered there as well as the infrastructural requirements.In anticipation of expanding the center's nighttime working hours, Al-Faraya talked about the process for accelerating traveler and incoming/outgoing shipment processes during the visit, which was accompanied by the Director General of the Irbid Electricity Company and several center officials.Al-Faraya also toured the villages of Mithnat Rajel, Deir al-Qan, and Deir al-Kahf district, where he received information on the services offered to locals and suggestions for improvement.Minister Al-Faraya's visit was part of the government's fieldwork strategy to find out what the people need and hear what they want.