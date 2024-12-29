Elon Musk's new X algorithm sparks controversy over free speech, immigration views

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has introduced a new algorithm on his social media X, which some critics argue disproportionately penalizes conservatives who oppose increasing the number of tech workers from India.



Musk, who acquired Twitter in 2022 for USD44 billion to champion free speech and combat censorship, rebranded the platform as X and has remained an active user. However, his recent comments about H-1B visa workers have ignited a heated debate.



In a Friday post, Musk explained that X's algorithm prioritizes "unregretted user-seconds." He added, “If far more credible, verified subscriber accounts (not bots) mute/block your account compared to those who like your posts, your reach will decline significantly.” Musk also noted that accounts engaged in “coordinated attacks” using mutes or blocks would be flagged as spam.



This announcement followed Musk's criticism of his opponents, whom he referred to as “subtards,” a derogatory remark questioning their intelligence.



In the wake of the algorithm update, several users who have publicly challenged Musk’s stance on immigration reported losing their verification checkmarks. While it remains unclear if this was an intentional action by X, the platform has not issued a statement regarding the removal of verification statuses.



The controversy has raised questions about Musk’s commitment to free speech and the implications of his platform's moderation policies.

