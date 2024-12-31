Galushchenko Doubts Slovakia Will Halt Electricity Exports To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovakia would face significant losses, amounting to hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars annually, if it ceases exporting electricity to Ukraine.

Ukrainian German Galushchenko said this in an interview with Politico , Ukrinform reports.

"We are talking not about some grant of electricity or for free -- we are talking about the electricity which we pay for," he said, arguing Slovakia stands to lose "hundreds of millions of dollars" per year from stopping exports.

Poland ready to step up electricity exports to Ukraine if Slovakia cuts off power – Bloomberg

It would also lose access to potentially cheap Ukrainian electricity supplies in future, he added.

At the same time, the minister said he did not think Slovakia would take such a step, claiming that move would be "absolutely contrary" to EU rules.

Meanwhile, Kyiv could replace the lost power with imports from Romania and Poland, Galushchenko said. Warsaw has already offered its support in case of a cutoff.

This discussion comes in response to comments made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on December 27. Fico suggested that Slovakia might consider stopping electricity exports to Ukraine as a countermeasure to Ukraine's planned suspension of Russian gas transit starting January 1, 2025.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry has stated that alternative options for securing electricity from other sources are being actively explored.