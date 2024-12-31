AI Crypto Projects Dominate Crypto Market, Meme Coins Take A Dive

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) AI projects were some of the performers in the space, while meme coins and modularity projects experienced notable declines.

Data from Web3 analytics Dexu AI reveals that AI agents delivered a 72.2% return in the past month. Leading this growth were ai16z (AI16Z) and Phala Network's PHALA token, which surged by 295% and 209%, respectively. Other notable performers included Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), up 132%, and AiXBT, which gained 125%.

Several observers have emphasized the transformative potential of AI agents in crypto, citing their ability to execute transactions, manage wallets, and develop investment strategies.

Centralized exchange (CEX) tokens also had a strong month, gaining 41.37%, while the“sweat-spot” sector, which combines blockchain with user-centric applications, rose by 24.4%. Decentralized finance (DeFi) and derivatives showed moderate growth of 13.2% and 12.3%, respectively, while real-world assets (RWA) increased by 7.21%.

AI Crypto Surges, Meme Coins Take a Dive

Meme coins saw a 28.7% drop over the month, potentially due to waning investor interest. A recent Binance report noted that meme tokens had surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum in ownership, but prices of major assets like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) fell by double digits. Dogwifhat (WIF) suffered the steepest decline, losing 41% of its value.

The modularity category recorded the largest loss, dropping 32.1%, followed by low-risk tokens (LRTs), which fell by 30.8%. GameFi and privacy tokens also declined, with losses of 21.78% and 12.46%, respectively.

